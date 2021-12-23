Arvind Kejriwal Holds Meet Amid Omicron Scare, Asks Officials To Boost COVID Preparedness

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the rise in cases of coronavirus and its variant Omicron in the city, sources informed. CM Kejriwal directed officials to complete preparations to deal with any surge, including building the capacity to follow up on over one lakh positive people in home isolation. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, and senior officials were present at the meeting. At the meeting, it was apprised that the latest wave of infections had minor symptoms and that hospitalisation was unlikely in most cases, therefore they recommended prioritizing preparations for patients who would be treated in home isolation.

"The chief minister directed that although the number of cases was low currently, all the preparations, including stock of medicines, oxygen tankers, oximeters and other such necessities, should be readied within 24 hours," a source said.

Arvind Kejriwal holds meet on COVID situation

"The chief minister directed that preparation should be such that over one lakh cases in home isolation could be followed up, if the infections increase in coming days," the source said. It was also ordered that, in order to prevent panic, every person who was tested for COVID-19 should receive a phone call from the government informing them that they would receive the required aid and treatment if they were proven positive, they added.

Delhi's COVID situation

According to data given by the Delhi health department here on Wednesday, the national capital reported 125 Covid cases in a day, the highest since June 22, with a positivity rate of 0.20% and zero deaths related to the viral infection. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases documented in the city to 14,42,515 thus far. According to the department, approximately 14.16 lakh people have recovered from the sickness. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 25,102 people.

The number of Omicron-infected persons in Delhi increased to 64 on Thursday, up from 57 the day before, according to the Union Health Ministry. On November 30, the chief minister convened a conference to discuss plans to combat a potential third wave of coronavirus and the spread of the Omicron variety.

In Delhi, it is estimated that 30,000 COVID beds are available. According to an official statement, the government would be able to arrange 100 beds for each ward on a two-week notice, bringing Delhi's total bed capacity to around 64,000. In addition, 6,800 ICU beds will be available very shortly. According to the official statement, additional medicine stocks are being introduced, and home isolation arrangements are being enhanced. According to government data, Delhi is on track to reach the goal of distributing at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible people. By 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 1,47,86,476 people in the national capital had received at least one dose of Covid vaccination, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.