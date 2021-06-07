Arvind Kejriwal Launches Campaign To Finish 1st Dose COVID Vaccination Of 45+ In 4 Weeks

On Monday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced the 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign which aims to administer the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all persons aged above 45 within 4 weeks. This campaign will entail Booth Level Officers going door-to-door in 70 wards each week to encourage individuals in this category to get themselves vaccination and will even provide them slots. Most importantly, vaccination for these persons will be conducted at their respective polling centres.

He also stressed that the BLOs will make another visit to those homes whose inhabitants did not turn up for inoculation. Mentioning that civil defence volunteers will also render assistance for this campaign, he elaborated that persons going for vaccination will be provided with the e-rickshaw facility. On this occasion, Kejriwal clarified that a similar initiative will be undertaken for the 18-44 age category as soon as more vaccine doses are available.

"From today, a special campaign'- 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' is being launched for the people of Delhi aged above 45. Our aim is to vaccinate all persons aged above 45 in 4 weeks' time if there is no shortage of vaccines. There are about 57 lakh persons aged above 45 in Delhi out of which 27 lakh have been administered the first dose. We have to administer the first dose to 30 lakh people," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stated.

He added, "Every week, this campaign will be conducted in 70 wards. Today, the booth-level officers are being trained. These booth-level officers will visit every home in their respective booths and will ask- who is older than 45 years in your house and whether they have been vaccinated. If they have not received their first jab, they will be given a vaccination slot. Different people will get different slots. The booth-level officers will try to convince people who refuse to get vaccinated."

"जहां VOTE, वहां VACCINATION"



➡️दिल्ली में 45+ लोगों के लिए Special अभियान शुरू



➡️घर के पास वाले Polling Booth पर ही लगाई जाएगी Vaccine



➡️अगर Vaccine की कमी नहीं हुई तो इस अभियान के तहत 4 हफ्तों में दिल्ली के सभी 45+ उम्र के लोगों को Vaccine लगा दी जाएगी।- CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/d7eXVUUd8g — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 7, 2021

COVID-19 curbs eased in Delhi

At present, there are 5889 active novel coronavirus cases in Delhi while 13,98,764 patients have recovered and 24591 deaths have been reported. From today onwards, COVID-19 curbs have been eased in the national capital owing to a consistent fall in cases. For instance, all markets and malls will be open on an odd-even basis from 10 am to 8 pm. At the same time, all essential shops will open every day. While there will be 100% attendance for Group A officers and 50% attendance for the lower-rank officers working in government offices, essential services shall function with full strength.

All private offices can function with 50% manpower but work from home will be encouraged. Moreover, the private hospitals have been requested to stagger their timings to avoid crowding. In an important move, the Delhi Metro will resume functioning at 50% passenger capacity. On the other hand, the delivery of all goods via e-commerce shall continue.