Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'Green Delhi' App To Combat Rising Pollution In National Capital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, October 29, launched the 'Green Delhi' app, to combat the rising pollution issues in the national capital. The app will enable citizens to register their complaints about violations of anti-pollution norms in and around their vicinity.

'Govt aims to involve every citizen in the green initiative'

"Today we are launching the Green Delhi App. The government aims to include each and every citizen in this initiative. No matter how much the government tries to bring about a change it is not possible without the support of its people. The app can be installed from the Play Store. You can file any kind of complaint regarding pollution via this app. If you witness industrial pollution or industrial dust, you can upload its video, picture, or audio. Automatically the location will be sent to us," said Kejriwal while addressing the media virtually.

At the moment the app is available for the android users and it will be made available on other platforms in the coming few days, the CM said.

70 green Martials have been deployed

Sharing details about the app's functioning the CM said once a citizen registers a pollution-related complaint using the app it will be directed to the respected department based on the location of the complaint. If the citizen is not satisfied with the solution to the complaint he/she can reopen the complaint. The State Government has also set up a green war room to monitor the status of the complaints that works round the clock, the Chief Minister said.

"Particular department will receive the complaint and they will have to work in a time-bound manner. If the citizen is not satisfied with the solution, he or she can re-open that complaint. 70 green Martials have been deployed. They will help in solving the complaints," he added.

Adding further the Chief Minister said that amid the rising air pollution, the Delhi government along with the citizens is taking various steps to reduce the pollution. Over the last five years, the Delhi govt has taken many initiatives to curb the pollution and due to which there is a 25 percent reduction in the pollution, the CM said. Delhi has taken steps like closing all thermal power plants, changing fuel in 95 percent of the industries in Delhi and using non polluting fuels, Kejriwal said. Delhi has set an example by bringing up an initiative to decompose the stubble and making it compost by spraying a chemical, the CM said. The govt has also launched the Electronic Vehicle Policy, he added.

WATCH THE CM'S ADDRESS HERE:

Launching the 'Green Delhi' App to increase citizen participation in our fight against pollution and ensure timely action against pollution sources in the city | LIVE https://t.co/M7JnLJDgn1 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 29, 2020

(With ANI inputs)