Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched the "Make India No. 1" mission to make the country "number one" by focussing on sectors including health, education, agriculture and employment. Addressing the event which took place in Delhi, Kejriwal also urged the citizens to come together to make the country great again.

"We have to make India number 1 in the world once again. We have to make our country great again. We are beginning a national mission called 'Make India No. 1' today. Every citizen of this country, 130 crore people need to join this mission," said Delhi Chief Minister.

Kejriwal also attacked the leaders of various political parties for working toward their own interests and doing the politics of corruption. He said that time has when we - the citizens of the country - need to get the issue in our hands and start working towards making our country great again. He said, "We can not rely on these politicians for development as doing so will lead us in the direction of backwardness."

"Opening schools, hospitals, providing employment to youths and equal rights to women is needed to make India number one in world," he added.

The Chief Minister further asserted that India has achieved a lot since its independence but is lagging behind several nations that gained independence after it. “India gained its independence 75 years ago and since then we have achieved a lot. But there's a question among people that how several small nations who attained independence after us, surpassed us...," he said, adding, "Why did India lag behind? Every citizen is asking this today.”

Notably, the launch of the mission came ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections in Gujarat where the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to make a mark.