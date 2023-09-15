Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Govt's Winter Action Plan To Control Pollution, Key Details Here

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will present a winter action plan on October 1 in an effort to reduce pollution in the capital, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai on September 14.

Check the list of 15 points in winter action plan

Gopal Rai stated that 15 points have been identified by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government which include hot spots, stubble pollution, vehicular pollution, open garbage burning, industrial pollution, green war room, real-time apportionment study, a complete ban on firecrackers and various other issues.

"To control pollution during winter, the government has decided to prepare a Winter Action Plan. We had a discussion with experts and a joint meeting was held today. Fifteen points have been identified and different departments have been asked to submit their plans by September 25. The 15 points that have been identified as hot spots include stubble pollution, vehicular pollution, open garbage burning, industrial pollution, green war room, real-time apportionment study, a complete ban on firecrackers and various others,” he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

“After receiving the plans from all the departments on September 25, a comprehensive winter action plan will be made and CM Arvind Kejriwal will release it on October 1,” he added.

Delhi govt identifies 13 hotspots

Following a meeting with 28 departments on Thursday, September 14, the Minister while addressing a press conference said that 13 hotspots in the capital have been identified, and a special strategy will be developed for them.

“We held a meeting with 28 departments today and all have been directed to give their winter actions plans by September 25. There are 13 such hotspots that have been identified and special plans will be made for them,” he said.

The decision has been made just a few days after the government issued a complete ban on the production, storage, selling, and setting off of fireworks in the national capital. Earlier in 2021 and 2022, the Delhi government put a ban on firecrackers into effect.

The prohibition on firecrackers is notable since it comes before the winter season, which is known to elevate air pollution.