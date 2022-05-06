Arvind Kejriwal Makes Big Announcement: 'Delhiites Can Opt Out Of Power Subsidy Scheme'

In a big announcement on Thursday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal revealed that residents of the national capital can opt to decline the subsidy given on electricity by the government. Addressing a virtual press conference, CM Kejriwal revealed that many people had expressed a desire to give up the subsidy as they could afford to pay high power bills. Taking into account the possibility of using the money saved on subsidies for public welfare, he stated that every consumer will be asked for his choice in the next few months and only those who demand power subsidy will get it from October 1 onwards.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "Today, the Delhi Cabinet took a very important decision. In Delhi, many people get free electricity. The Delhi government gives subsidy for this. From time to time, I get suggestions and letters. When I meet many people, they tell me that it is a good thing that you are giving us free electricity but some of the people are capable. We don't want to take free electricity. We don't want to take your subsidy. You should use this money for making schools and hospitals."

"So, now we have decided that we will give an option. We will ask people whether they need the electricity subsidy. If a person says he wants it, then we will give it to him. If a person says he doesn't want it, we will not give it to him. The process of asking people will start soon. From October 1, only those people will be given subsidy in Delhi who demand electricity subsidy," he added.

Free electricity promise

Free and round-the-clock electricity was a key poll plank in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Punjab, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. For the Financial Year 2022-23, the AAP government in Delhi allocated Rs.3340 crore for the power sector out of which Rs.3250 crore was earmarked for the free electricity scheme. Currently, people in the national capital don't have to pay any bill for consuming up to 200 units of electricity whereas they get a subsidy of Rs.800 for consuming 201 to 400 units per month.

As per reports. over 47 lakh consumers benefit from the power subsidy. In April, the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab announced free electricity up to 300 units per month from July 1 onwards. Similarly, it decided to waive off bill arrears of consumers up to 2 KW as of December 31, 2021.