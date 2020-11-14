Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Perform Diwali Lakshmi Pujan At Akshardham Temple In Delhi

On the occasion of Diwali, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal perform Diwali pooja at Akshardham temple along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodiya and other members of his cabinet. "Today, I did the Diwali Pujan along with 2 crore people of my Delhi family. Wished for everyone's happiness, health and prosperity," he tweeted in Hindi.

आप सभी के घर में माँ लक्ष्मी का वास हो, सभी का मंगल हो। अक्षरधाम मंदिर से "दिवाली पूजन" | LIVE https://t.co/DRNablwq2H — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 14, 2020

आज मेरे दिल्ली परिवार के 2 करोड़ लोगों के साथ मिलकर दिवाली पूजन किया। सबके सुख, स्वास्थ्य और समृधि की कामना की।



सबका मंगल हो https://t.co/yPJRuoEYgN — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 14, 2020

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had wished everyone Diwali and prayed for blessings from Goddess Lakshmi. "Happy Diwali to all the countrymen, May Ma Lakshmi's blessings be with you all the time. Today at 7.39 pm, 2 crore people of Delhi will together perform Diwali Pujan and chanting which will be broadcast live on TV. Let us all together become a part of Delhi's Diwali," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

सभी देशवासियों को दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं, आप सभी पर मां लक्ष्मी का आशीर्वाद सदा बना रहे।



आज शाम 7 बजकर 39 मिनट पर दिल्ली के 2 करोड़ लोग मिलकर दिवाली पूजन और मंत्रोचारण करेंगे जिसका टीवी पर लाइव प्रसारण होगा। आइए हम सभी मिलकर दिल्ली की दिवाली का हिस्सा बनें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 14, 2020

The LG also appealed to the people to take precautions in view of COVID-19 pandemic and wear masks and maintain social distancing to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali.

"Heartiest greetings and congratulations to all Delhiites on Dipawali. This auspicious festival is a symbol of victory of light over darkness. I wish this festival of diyas to bring peace, prosperity and boundless joy and happiness in lives of all," Baijal tweeted.

“दीपावली” के शुभ अवसर पर सभी दिल्लीवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ एवं बधाई।



दीपोत्सव का यह पावन पर्व अंधकार पर प्रकाश के विजय का प्रतीक है । मेरी कामना है कि दीपों का यह त्यौहार सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति, समृद्धि, स्वास्थ्य एवं अपार खुशियाँ लाये । — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) November 14, 2020

Ban of firecrackers

In the backdrop of the rise in COVID-19 infections in Delhi, coupled with the surge in air pollution, Kejriwal had urged the Delhi citizens to refrain from bursting crackers this Diwali and join him virtually in the celebration. He had taken to Twitter on Wednesday to invite the citizens of Delhi to join him live in the ceremony. The Delhi government had also imposed a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers due to surge in COVID-19 infection and air pollution.

इस बार दिल्ली परिवार के हम 2 करोड़ लोग एक साथ मिलकर दिवाली पूजन करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/azaNCqbR2a — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 11, 2020

Resonating with the Delhi Government's call, even the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in Delhi from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30. Apart from that, several studies showed that increased air pollution, especially during winters, can aid the virus to survive for longer duration which would lead to more people getting affected by the virus. Besides Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan and Sikkim have also decided to ban firecrackers due to coronavirus.

