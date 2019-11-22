Delhi Water Pollution Row: Kejriwal Says, 'Not Interested In Politics Over Water Issue'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that he is not interested in politics over the water issue. This comes days after a Bureau of Indian Standards report stated that the city's water failed the quality test.Talking to reporters at a press conference, the chief minister said that his government's priority is to provide clean water to the people of Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal on polluted water

“We changed the water pipelines in Sant Nagar in 2018 after they complained of adulterated and dirty water in the area. A similar issue surfaced in Kamalpur, Buradi in 2019 and we replaced the pipes...I can give you more than 15 examples of such places to you. There have been more than 2,300+ colonies facing the issue of receiving unclean water. There are still some areas that need improvement. We cannot correct all the wrongs that have been committed in the last 70 years”.

This reply from Arvind Kejriwal comes after he was targeted for “missing” from the unclean water scene. Posters claiming that Arvind Kejriwal is silent after the release of the BIS report on water surfaced around Delhi. He finally addressed the media and further said that “If more colonies are facing the issue of unclean water, please directly approach us and we will fix it. Let us stop politicising the issue”.

Poster war

A water war has broken in Delhi after the BIS report on clean drinking water was released by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday. Posters attacking Arvind Kejriwal surfaced just a few days after the NCR saw BJP MP Gautam Gambhir’s posters slamming him from missing the meeting on air pollution. The posters targeting Arvind Kejriwal read “Missing” at the top. The bottom bands and the footers in the poster read “Have you seen the President of Delhi Jal Board, Arvind Kejriwal?” “After a survey was conducted in 20 cities of India, Delhi’s water was ruled out to be the most poisonous,” added the footer in the poster.

