Arvind Kejriwal Off To Meditation Retreat: What Is Vipassana? All You Need To Know

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, announced Saturday that he will go for Vipassana, saying everyone should go for it at least once. The Delhi CM tweeted: "Today I am going for Vipassana meditation. I try to go once a year. will be back on january 1st Many hundred years ago Lord Buddha taught this knowledge. Have you done Vipassana? If not, then definitely do it once. There is a lot of mental, physical and spiritual benefit."

आज विपासना साधना के लिये जा रहा हूँ। साल में एक बार जाने की कोशिश करता हूँ। 1 जनवरी को लौटूँगा



कई सौ साल पहले भगवान बुद्ध ने ये विद्या सिखाई थी। क्या आपने विपासना की है? अगर नहीं, तो एक बार ज़रूर कीजिए। मानसिक, शारीरिक और आध्यात्मिक बहुत लाभ होता है।



सबका मंगल हो! — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 24, 2022

What is Vipassana?

Vipassana is a way of "self-transformation through self-observation", according to dhamma.org website, an organisation that conducts Vipassana meditation in India. Vipassana practitioners refrain from verbal or nonverbal communication for a prolonged period in order to reclaim their mental health.

The website says Vipassana is an easy, practical way to obtain true peace of mind.

Vipassana’s historical background

Vipassana was rediscovered 2500 years ago by Gautam Buddha, and is the essence of what he practiced and taught during his 45-year ministry. The current teachers in this tradition were appointed by the late Mr. S.N. Goenka, who was Indian by descent but was born and raised in Burma (Myanmar), according to Dhamma.org.

All you need to know about Vipassana

A typical Vipassana session is 10 days long and is conducted under the directions of a certified teacher. Vipassana sessions are conducted in both established centres and make-shift sites.

People taking the course have no contact with the outside world during the 10-day session. They observe silence and do not have any contact with the outer world.

The last full day sees participants learn the meditation of loving kindness or goodwill towards all, in which the purity developed during the course is shared with all beings, says the dhamma.org website.

Vipassana is not taught commercially, but instead is offered freely. No person involved in its teaching receives any material remuneration. There are no charges for the courses - not even to cover the cost of food and accommodation.

The AAP-supremo had taken a break for practising Vipassana after a hectic campaign post the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and the Delhi Assembly polls in 2013.