The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday, April 16, questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for nearly nine hours in connection with the excise policy case. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor arrived at the agency headquarters at around 11 am and left the building at around 8.30 pm.

Now, Republic TV has accessed details regarding the questions asked by CBI to Arvind Kejriwal, who was taken to the first-floor office of the Anti-Corruption Branch where he was quizzed by the investigation team.

What CBI asked Arvind Kejriwal

(As per sources)

Kejriwal was asked if he was allegedly involved in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi's New Excise policy before the approval.

Kejriwal was asked about the allegations that the policy was implemented to favour the South group and some liquor businessmen in return for huge kickbacks. He was asked whether he had knowledge about liquor police being influenced to favour the South Group and its members.

The probe agency asked the Delhi CM about the untraceable files related to the policy formulation, which was likely to be presented before the council of ministers before the approval.

CBI questioned Kejriwal about how an important file having important legal opinions, experts' opinions, and public opinions were not put before the council of ministers and went untraceable.

He was quizzed over the statements recorded by the other accused, who had mentioned his name in their statement.

The Delhi CM was even reportedly asked about the video call with accused Sameer Mahendru, which came to the fore during the investigation. As per the chargesheet of ED, the accused in the alleged Delhi liquor scam, Vijay Nair, had allegedly arranged a FaceTime video call from his phone between Sameer Mahendru and Delhi CM Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders held demonstrations in many areas against the CBI's summons to Kejriwal and several top leaders were detained by police.

Kejriwal speaks out after 9-hour grilling

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said his questioning went on from 11 am to 8:30 pm and thanked the CBI for treating him with respect. Reiterating his "basic ideology" of "kattar imaandari", Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will never compromise on this ideology.

"I was asked around 56 questions. I answered them all ...as I said earlier we have nothing to hide. The alleged liquor scam is false, fabricated and motivated by dirty politics... We will die but not give up honesty," Kejriwal told reporters after leaving the CBI headquarters at around 8.30 pm.