CM Arvind Kejriwal Details COVID-19 Cases In Delhi, Urges People To Follow Lockdown

Addressing the people of the national capital on Thursday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stated that 219 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been detected so far, out of which 108 were Markaz attendees. Moreover, 2 out of the 4 deceased individuals had participated in the religious congregation at the Markaz Nizamuddin. Kejriwal noted that 202 patients were in a stable condition. Kejriwal also revealed that 1,810 out of the 2,346 people evacuated from the Markaz had been sent to quarantine centres. According to him, Delhi could witness a surge in the cases after testing the Markaz attendees.

Read: PM Modi Urges Spiritual Leaders To Mobilise People Of All Faiths To Fight COVID-19

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, “Till now, there are 219 cases of coronavirus in Delhi out of which 51 had come from foreign countries. 108 are from the Markaz. 4 people have died. Till yesterday, two people had died. Today, two more have passed away- those who were evacuated from the Markaz. 208 patients are now in the hospital out of which one is one on the ventilator. I hope that the patient will recover. 202 people are totally stable. I am confident that they will completely recover.”

He added, “2346 people were evacuated from the Markaz out of which 1810 have been sent to quarantine centres. 536 people have been sent to hospitals. There is a possibility of a rise in the number of patients in the next one-two days as we are testing the 2346 people at the same time.”

Read: HM Amit Shah Hits Back At Sonia Gandhi, Says Congress Should Stop 'petty Politics'

'PM’s declaration of a lockdown is very essential'

During his address, Kejriwal referred to US President Donald Trump hinting at the possibility of the death of more than one lakh American citizens. Citing this, the Delhi CM stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of the lockdown was very essential. Acknowledging that people were facing a lot of difficulties, he said that this decision was beneficial for everyone in the long run and would help save lives.

“Yesterday, there was a statement from US President Donald Trump. He said that one to one and a half lakh Americans can die. So now you can comprehend that this is a horrific situation. I want to appeal to you that the PM’s declaration of a lockdown is very essential. All of us have to follow it. We have to stay in our homes for a few days. There might be difficulties in the process, but these difficulties are for our own good. This is beneficial for the country and to save the lives of people,” Kejriwal said.

Read: 9000 Tablighi Jamaat Contacts Quarantined, 1306 Foreigners: Health Ministry

Read: Javadekar Calls Sonia Gandhi's Lockdown Criticism 'false And Unnecessary politicisation'