Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Time From Home Minister To Discuss The Situation In Delhi

The protests against the Citizenship Act, 2019 have taken a violent turn even in the national capital. On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking time for an immediate meeting over the deteriorating situation in Delhi. Kejriwal has also called for a meeting at the official residence over the wide-spread violence in the national capital. Since Delhi is a Union Territory, Delhi Police comes directly under the ambit of the Home Ministry.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "I am very worried about the deteriorating law and order in Delhi. Peace should be restored immediately in Delhi - for this, I have asked Home Minister Amit Shah for an appointment."

Meanwhile, ANI sources confirmed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not sought any report from the Delhi Police over the violence that ensued in Jamia Nagar area after protests broke out against the new citizenship law. According to ANI sources, the Home Ministry is in constant touch with the Delhi Police.

Jamia Millia University protests

According to PTI sources, the situation continues to be tense with many women students preferring to leave the campus for their homes. Many students feel they are not safe even inside the campus. The varsity had declared winter vacation from Saturday till January 5 and even postponed the exams.

As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia University in Delhi on Sunday, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station, and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said. Students at Police HQ raise slogans against PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Delhi Police amid protests on Sunday evening. The clash erupted during a protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia. However, a students' body later said they had nothing to do with the violence and arson and alleged that "certain elements" had joined in and "disrupted" the demonstration.

