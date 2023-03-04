Arvind Kejriwal Sounds Poll Bugle In Karnataka; Slams BJP Over MLA Son's Bribery Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Saturday sounded the poll bugle for Karnataka Assembly Elections, which is due in May. He hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the "40 percent commission" charge and recovery of Rs 8 crore from a BJP MLA's son.

Addressing a gathering in Davangere, Kejriwal said, "A few days back Amit Shah had come here and asked people to elect BJP to end corruption in the state. He (Shah) was reminded that the BJP government is ruling the state. If are saying about ending corruption then what you were during for the last few years."

He also hit out at BJP over the recovery of Rs 8 crore in unaccounted cash from saffron party MLA K Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Madal’s house and office.

"A son of the leader of Amit Shah's party was caught with Rs 8 crore. He hasn't been arrested yet. They may give him Padma Bhushan next year. The BJP MLA's son was caught but they arrested Manish Sisodia. They say Manish Sisodia is corrupted but in raids, he was found in possession of only Rs 10,000. They couldn't find anything even in Sisodia's bank locker," Kejriwal said.

Commission double since BJP came to power in Karnataka: Kejriwal

Slamming BJP over 40% commission allegations made by the Karnataka State Contractors Association, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader that the "commission has doubled" since double engine government came to power in the state.

"When Prime Minister had come to Karnataka in 2018 there was a '20% commission' government. PM Modi had said they will end corruption. After people formed the double-engine government, the corruption got doubled and now the commission is 40%. Don't give them chance now or else the commission will increase to 80%," Kejriwal said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal and Mann administered an oath to the party's state office bearers, and block and circle committee members from all 224 constituencies.