Arvind Kejriwal Speaks Out On Hyderabad Rape And Murder Accused Encounter

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal after the Hyderabad rape accused encounter has cited that the entire nation rejoicing it but also expressed concerns about citizens losing faith in the criminal justice system of the country. “The way incidents of rape and murder are happening in the country one after the other, it happened in Hyderabad, then in Unnao, the entire nation is anguished. So, people are rejoicing on the encounter but it is also an issue of serious concern that people have lost faith in the investigative agencies and criminal justice system. We must all introspect on this issue and all the governments should come together and discuss how to fix the criminal justice system”.

The Hyderabad incident

A horrific incident came to light when the burnt body of a woman was found in the outskirts of Hyderabad’s Shadnagar area. Investigation revealed that a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and murdered by at least four truck drivers and workers on the highway a little away from a toll plaza. A preliminary probe had stated that after raping her mercilessly, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on the same night she went missing. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture.

The victim's sister who last talked to the victim said that a lorry driver had sent the vehicle allegedly to a repair shop with a small boy. The boy had then returned with the vehicle allegedly stating that all shops were shut. Ten teams had been formed to crack the case and four persons allegedly involved in the case were arrested on November 29 and sent to 14 days judicial custody. The accused reportedly tried to escape and where killed in an encounter. The Nirbhaya-like brutal rape and murder incident had outraged the entire nation.

