Arvind Kejriwal States 1st Train To Ram Mandir Under Tirth Yatra Yojana Begins From Dec 3

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 24 vouched to facilitate Darshan to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya under the free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens in the national capital. Under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana launched in March 2021, the AAP government stated that any citizen aged 70 years or above can offer prayers to Lord Ram and the Delhi government will bear all costs of pilgrims. During the press briefing, CM Kejriwal stated that registration for the pilgrimage has begun and the first train to Ayodhya will depart on December 3.

He said, "Under the free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens of Delhi, we are sending them to Ayodhya to have a darshan of Shri Ram Lalla. Our first train for Ayodhya will be leaving on 3rd December, registrations have started."

Further, he said that his government has also added Velankanni Church of Tamil Nadu to the list of pilgrimage sites and is covered under the pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens of Delhi.

Delhi govt to provide free pilgrimage to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

While various schemes were stalled in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, on March 14 CM Kejriwal had announced an annual budget of Rs 69000 crores. He announced the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana and stated that a thousand pilgrims would be selected from each Assembly area and marked pilgrims will be accorded an accidental insurance coverage up to Rs 1 lac.

Further, it was brought to the fore that passengers to Ayodhya will travel in the air-conditioned compartment of railways and accommodation, food and commuting charges will be taken care of by the Delhi government as well. Also, an attendant aged above 21 years is allowed to accompany each senior citizen.

Ahead of elections in 2022, this is the latest to the string of promises made by CM Arvind Kejriwal. On November 24, while rallying in Punjab, he vouched that every female adult in the state would receive a sum of Rs 1000 per month under the AAP government to promote the concept of financial independence amongst girls.

Image: Republic world/PTI