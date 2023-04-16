Arvind Kejriwal To Appear Before CBI In Delhi Liquor Policy Case | Key Points

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation today at the agency's headquarters on Sunday, in the national capital in connection with the liquor policy case. According to the officials, the Central agency has asked the AAP chief to appear before it at 11 am to answer queries regarding the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy. Here are the key points:
Arvind Kejriwal to appear before CBI today: Key points
- Kejriwal who is scheduled to appear before the CBI headquarters in the national capital at around 11 am, is expected to be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal's cabinet colleagues and all the MPs of the party, to the agency's office.
- According to PTI, the Delhi Chief Minister has been summoned as a witness and is not an accused in the case.
- According to sources, AAP leaders and workers will stage a protest in the national capital during the questioning of party chief Kejriwal at the CBI.
- Delhi police have tightened security outside the CBI headquarters ahead of Kejirwal's questioning. According to the officials, over 1,000 security personnel, including from paramilitary forces, have been deployed outside the CBI headquarters and section 144 of the CrPC has also been imposed in the area to ensure no gathering of more than four persons takes place.
- The case is related to the alleged irregularities that were committed, including modifications in excise policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in license fee, the extension of L-1 licence without approval, etc.
- Kejriwal's former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested last month for his alleged involvement in the same case.
- On Saturday, the AAP supremo lambasted the Central agencies and claimed they lied infront of the court. He also targeted the Centre for misusing the probe agencies.
- Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday claimed that the Centre is planning to arrest Arvind Kejriwal. "The Centre is preparing to arrest Arvind Kejriwal... Their aim is to finish our party. We are a new party and merely have the government in two states," he said.
- On the other hand, the BJP has called the AAP chief "kingpin" of the liquor policy case. "The moment Arvind Kejriwal was called for questioning by the CBI, apparently, he started trembling with fear. It's quite clear that Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of the liquor scam," BJP's Gaurav Bhatia said on Saturday.