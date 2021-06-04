Arvind Kejriwal To Chair Urgent Meetings To Review Preparation For Possible 3rd COVID Wave

With the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 hitting India, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold two meetings with senior officials and experts on Friday to discuss the national capital's preparedness to tackle a resurgence of infections. The meetings will be held with the expert committee and preparation committee at 11 AM and 4.30 PM respectively.

Third COVID-19 wave to hit children?

Several states such as Maharashtra have already begun preparations to tackle a possible return of COVID-19. Medical experts have raised caution around the third wave stating that it could be particularly hard on children and the pediatric population. Over the last year, several young children have been confined to their homes with schools and educational insinuations shut. Due to this, experts believe that children might be witnessing a drop in their immunity levels, confined to their homes with a lack of physical activity.

Institutes such as AIIMS Patna have already begun clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on children to test whether the vaccine is safe to innoculate the pediatric population.

Delhi COVID-19 cases

On Wednesday, the national capital reported 576 fresh COVID-19 cases with 103 deaths lowering its positivity rate to 0.78%. Currently, there are 9,364 active Coronavirus cases in Delhi with 13.93 lakh total recoveries. In the last 24 hours, 4,531 people were treated for COVID-19 and were discharged. The capital is reporting a decline in fresh Coronavirus cases however the total number of deaths increased considerably from the previous day's 62 fatalities.

On the vaccination front, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has claimed that the Delhi Government was not getting enough COVID-19 vaccination doses from the Centre. The inoculation drive for 18 to 44 group has been temporarily closed due to an alleged shortage in vaccine supply,

"Vaccination is closed because Centre is not providing vaccines. There are two things-one is vaccine procurement and another is inoculation, when it comes to administering vaccines then Delhi has done it the most, you have seen they are questioning us for inoculating people at a fast pace. We have to save people's lives, not vaccines," he said.

(With Agency Inputs)