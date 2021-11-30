Arvind Kejriwal To Hold Preparedness Meeting As Omicron Scare Grows Across Globe

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting on Tuesday (November 30) in order to review the preparedness to deal with "Omicron" and a possible third wave as the new COVID-19 variant raises concern globally. Taking it to Twitter, the Office of the Chief Minister of Delhi stated, "On Tuesday, November 30 at 11 AM, CM Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the concerned officials to review the preparedness of Delhi in the wake of new COVID-19 variant and third wave."

LG Delhi chairs meeting over 'Omicron' Scare

Amid the Omicron scare, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday chaired the 27th meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). In the meeting, it was decided that the passengers arriving from the six high-risk countries must undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests.

It was stressed that necessary institutional mechanisms be put in place for rigorous surveillance of international passengers, isolation of positive cases, monitoring of person in-home quarantine, timely genome testing of positive samples, said LG Delhi in a tweet.

According to sources, the six Omicron-affected countries to be discussed at the meeting include Belgium, Israel, Hong Kong, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. Also, ways to prevent the spread of the new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron' were discussed in the meeting.

"It was decided that a mandatory RT-PCR test would be needed for travelers coming from these affected countries and samples of those who test positive would be sent for genome sequencing. To effectively tackle the emerging situation, Officials were advised to strictly enforce the guidelines for international arrivals as issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI in coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation," Baijal said in a tweet.

In yet another tweet, Bailjal stated, "After detailed deliberations as advised by experts it was decided to continue to strictly adhere to the Test, Track, Treat strategy with special focus on surveillance, isolation of positive cases, contact tracing, and strict enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour. The Health Department was also advised to be in a state of preparedness and ensure adequate availability of beds, medicines, oxygen, etc to tackle any emergent situation that may arise. It was emphasized that the pace of vaccination should be enhanced for maximum coverage," he added.

Omicron Variant

On November 24, the World Health Organization (WHO) received the first report of the new, potentially more contagious strain from South Africa. Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong, and Israel are among the countries where it has been discovered. The WHO named it based on greek alphabet 'Omicron' and identified it as a 'variant of concern' on Friday. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) is actively monitoring the novel coronavirus variant B.1.1.529. The variant is yet to be found in India, according to officials.

