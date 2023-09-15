Arvind Kejriwal To Release Govt's 'Winter Action Plan' On October 1 To Control Pollution

In efforts to curb the pollution that engulfs the national capital every year during winter season, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be releasing Delhi government’s “Winter Action Plan” on October 1. Informing about the same, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday informed that he held a meeting with experts and said that the government has decided to prepare a “Winter Action Plan” as precautionary measure ahead of the winter season.

"To control pollution during winter the government has decided to prepare a Winter Action Plan. We had a discussion with experts and a joint meeting was also held,” said Rai.

Rai further talked about the action plan decided by the government to save Delhi from thick cover of smog and said, “15 points have been identified and different departments have been asked to submit their plans by September 25.”

The points identified by Delhi government are:

Hot spots

stubble pollution

vehicular pollution

open garbage burning

industrial pollution

green war room

real-time apportionment study

a complete ban on firecrackers and various others.

Once the action plan from all the departments is received, subsequently a comprehensive winter action plan will be made in accordance with the received inputs from the various departments. And later on October 1 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will release it.

Delhi govt identifies 13 hotspots

Following a meeting with 28 departments on Thursday, September 14, Rai said that 13 hotspots in the capital have been identified, and a special strategy will be developed for them.

“We held a meeting with 28 departments today and all have been directed to give their winter actions plans by September 25. There are 13 such hotspots that have been identified and special plans will be made for them,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)