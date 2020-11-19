Arvind Kejriwal Unveils Fresh COVID-19 Measures; Fine On Not Wearing Mask Hiked To Rs.2000

Speaking after the all-party meeting on Thursday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a slew of measures to combat the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. For instance, a person not wearing a mask shall be fined Rs.2000 instead of Rs.500. Maintaining that wearing a mask can reduce the chances of being infected with the novel coronavirus to a great extent, he called upon all organizations to distribute masks to those who don't have it.

Moreover, he declared that 80% of the ICU beds in private hospitals shall be reserved for COVID-19 patients. Moreover, 60% of the non-ICU beds in private hospitals have also been designated for novel coronavirus patients. The AAP chief added that all hospitals have been told to postpone non-critical planned surgeries. On this occasion, Kejriwal appealed to all political parties to keep aside their differences and work for the interest of the residents of Delhi. Additionally, he explained the rationale for not allowing the celebration of Chhath Puja near water bodies.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "In Delhi, many people are wearing masks but some are not doing so. The fine which was Rs.500 is being increased to Rs.2000. Anyone who doesn't wear a mask will be fined Rs.2000. I appeal to everyone including social organizations, religious organizations and political organizations that please send your people on the roads and distribute masks. If you wear a mask, your chances of getting infected with COVID-19 reduces to a great extent. If you distribute a mask to someone, you can have the satisfaction of saving that person from COVID-19.

आप सभी से निवेदन है कि जब भी घर से बाहर निकलें तो मास्क ज़रूर पहनें। सभी सामाजिक, धार्मिक और राजनीतिक इकाइयों से मेरी अपील है कि लोगों को जागरूक करें, मास्क बांटें और लोगों को इस संक्रमण से बचने में मदद करें। pic.twitter.com/lC5H52vQBj — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 19, 2020

He added, "As of today, approximately 7700 beds are available in Delhi government hospitals, Central government hospitals and private hospitals. Nearly 4500 ICU beds are available. Today, the government has taken important decisions to increase COVID-19 normal beds and ICU beds. In the last week, we had designated 80% of ICU beds in 30-32 hospitals for COVID-19 patients. Now, 80% of ICU beds in Delhi's private hospitals will be reserved for COVID-19. Also, 60% of the non-ICU beds will be reserved for COVID-19 patients in private hospitals for some days."

MHA steps in to bolster Delhi's fight against COVID-19

On Wednesday, Delhi's COVID-19 tally soared to over 5 lakh with 7846 fresh cases besides reporting 131 new fatalities- the highest single-day death count for the national capital to date. At present, there are 42,458 active cases in Delhi while 4,52,683 patients have recovered. On Wednesday, Kejriwal mentioned that a proposal has been sent to Delhi Lieutenant Governor to allow local lockdowns in market places. The Delhi government has also scaled down the number of people allowed at weddings from 200 to 50.

After chairing a high-level meeting on the alarming COVID-19 situation in Delhi on November 15, Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled measures such as doubling the RT-PCR testing, deployment of mobile testing vans of the Union Health Ministry and ICMR at vulnerable places, the addition of 250-300 beds to the DRDO COVID-19 facility and increase in the availability of oxygen beds. Moreover, he added that extra doctors and paramedical staff from the Central Armed Police Forces shall be airlifted to Delhi. Shah assured that the Centre shall provide the AAP government with oxygen cylinders and other equipment to save lives.

