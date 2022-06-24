Arvind Kejriwal Urges Centre To Review Agnipath Scheme; Says 'it Is A Loss For The Nation'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, who has also joined the growing list of politicians condemning the Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme has stated said that the Central government should review the scheme as it is a loss for the nation.

Speaking to ANI on the same, the Delhi Chief Minister, when asked about his remarks on the Agnipath scheme, said that he is not an expert to comment on this, but can say that it is a big loss for the country and its youth and thus the Centre should review it.

"I can say that an experienced jawan is an asset to our country and a soldier with only four years of experience should not be discarded," he further added.

Kejriwal's statement comes at a time when protests against the Centre's recruitment scheme have been raging across the country where earlier, public property including trains were vandalised, torched, and attacked.

Earlier this month, following the Centre's announcement, Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter urging the government to not limit the service period for the new recruits in the armed forces. Later calling it a very bad scheme, Kejriwal also said that capacity of the defence forces will be affected which is not in the interest of the country.

"All this has been done to save money while security should be the foremost concern. For the sake of security, people can sacrifice food but saving money for the cause of security is not the right path and thus the youth is angry over it," the AAP chief said.

(Image: PTI)