Arvind Kejriwal Urges People To Follow Lockdown; Lists Repercussions For Flouting Norms

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the government will seal areas and withdraw relaxations in places where social distancing is not being followed. This came after social distancing norms were flouted by people at several liquor stores in the national capital. Liquors shops opened today after 40 days in several parts of the country, including red zones.

Addressing the daily press conference, Kejriwal expressed distress over the situation and said that if social distancing is not being followed at some places, then the government will seal the areas and withdraw relaxations. He further said that the shop owners will have to take the responsibility of the lockdown norms.

"According to the Centre's guidelines, we have given relaxations. Today, I am pained. I saw people gathered in front of shops in some places and they were not following social distancing. This is not correct. If we got to know about social distancing not being followed at some places, then we will seal the areas and withdraw relaxations," Kejriwal said.

"We will take strict action in the interest of the people. Till when we will live in lockdown. Shop owners will have to take the responsibility, if the norms of social distancing are violated outside their shop then the shop will be shut," he added.



Kejriwal appealed to the people to do three things - wear masks when they step outdoors, practice social distancing and sanitize/wash their hands frequently. "If we take care of these three things, then we will not be infected with coronavirus," he said.

READ: On Star Wars day, Congress attacks its political opponents with Jedi Master Yoda's wisdom

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown 3.0 begins with tally at 42533; recovery rate at 27.52%

Long Queues At Liquor Shops In Delhi

In several areas like Burari, Mayur Vihar, Gandhi Vihar, Rohini and Janakpuri, a large number of people had lined up outside outlets. Police personnel were seen trying to manage the crowd outside many outlets where more than five people are not allowed at a given time.

The government has directed four state-run agencies, which are responsible to sell liquor, to deploy adequate marshals at these shops. There are around 850 liquor shops in the city including those run by government agencies and private individuals.

READ: Centre's Covid relief: 2.9 MT foodgrains; 45 million cylinders; 627 million beneficiaries

READ: COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan says Delhi needs more stringent action; puts onus on CM Kejriwal