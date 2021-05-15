Arvind Kejriwal Visits Delhi's COVID War Room- A Facility To Monitor Pandemic-related Data

In a key step in strengthening the fight against COVID-19, the Delhi government on Thursday came up with a COVID War Room, also called Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), a facility in which all types of COVID-related data will be monitored, starting from the number of RT-PCR tests conducted to the beds available in the hospital and much more. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself visited the COVID War Room earlier in the day and exuded confidence that the constant monitoring of COVID-related data there will help the officials in taking better decisions.

Delhi govt has started an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). Data related to hospitals, oxygen, vaccination and other aspects of covid management are collected, collated and analysed on real time basis. It will help us in making informed decision making pic.twitter.com/WWrmP1VJxS — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 15, 2021

Kejriwal while visiting the COVID war room, addressed the media and confirmed that in the COVID War Room, all data related to COVID will be monitored."Locality wise, how many people are positive, how many beds are available in the hospitals- both ICU and oxygen, if hospitals have enough supply of oxygen, and if not where are the tankers supplying oxygen to the hospitals have reached, we will be able to monitor all that on a real-time basis.'' He further added, "On a real-time basis, how many doses of vaccines are available and how many people have been administered the vaccine doses will also be monitored."

He said that the officers will be given full access to the data, based on which they will be able to chalk out the future course of action. Talking about data being made available to the general public, he said, "We haven't yet taken a decision on that. We will see how much data is needed by the public, and on the basis of that, make a decision. Calling it ' just a start', he further added, "Soon, we will augment this by bringing under the umbrella of COVID War Room other data as well, and further make efficient the process of decision making." He also stated that the COVID War Room is permanent, and will not be stopped as happened with the facilities in the first wave of COVID-19

He went on to point out that though the cases in Delhi are on the decline, the efforts of the government are in no way planning to see a decline anytime soon.

On Friday, Delhi reported 8,506 fresh COVID-19 cases and 289 deaths, taking the cumulative count to 13,80,981 and the death toll to 20,907. The active cases stand at 71,794, which is considerably lower than the active cases-77,717, reported on Thursday.

