Arvind Kejriwal Visits Flood Relief Camps, Promises Ad-hoc Relief To Victims

Arvind Kejriwal visited a flood relief camp in Delhi's Mori Gate on Sunday and said the situation in the national capital will be normal soon. Assuring people affected by the floods, the Delhi chief minister said the government has set up relief camps in various areas for people whose homes were inundated due to overflowing of the Yamuna. On Sunday, the water level in the Yamuna receded slightly, to safer levels, are reaching a record high.

"With receding water level of Yamuna, the situation is gradually becoming normal. Floodwater has been drained out of several areas while few areas are still affected, and efforts are underway to restore normalcy there,” Kejriwal said.

In addition to this, Kejriwal also said the AAP-led Delhi government is also planning to give some ad-hoc relief to the people who have lost their belongings. Meanwhile, PWD Minister Atishi also informed that all amenities are being provided to people residing in the relief camps.

Blame game over Delhi floods

Amid the ongoing crisis in the National Capital, the political blame game over the unusual flood-like situation intensified on Sunday (July 16) with BJP national spokesperson RP Singh criticising the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the prevailing condition and accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led party of tryng to hide its failure in dealing with the water woes of Delhi.

While leaders from the saffron camp are blaming the Delhi government water for the flood situation, AAP has blamed the BJP for Delhi’s misery. AAP leader and minister in Kejriwal's Cabinet alleged that BJP is conspiring against Delhi. The AAP government maintained that the reason behind the rising water level of Yamuna is the additional discharge of water from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage by the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar government.