Arvind Kejriwal Warns Delhi's Air Quality Will Deteriorate From Oct Due To Stubble Burning

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has warned the people of Delhi that the national capital’s air quality will deteriorate from next month onwards and will remain poor till the end of the winter season. The CM said, “Delhi's air quality will deteriorate again around 10th Oct & continue that way till Nov end, mainly due to stubble burning in neighbouring states.” Kejriwal further said that bio-decomposer helps in controlling pollution and must be widely used. He said, “Last year, Delhi govt found a solution. Pusa Insititute made a bio-decomposer. It gave encouraging results.”

The CM appealed to the Centre to ask the state governments to spray the bio-decomposer on their farmland. Kejriwal added, “We appeal to the Centre to ask state governments to spray the bio-decomposer on farmland for free, it is very reasonable. The stubble need not be burnt again. I will meet the Union Environment Minister soon & request him for his personal intervention”

Delhi's air pollution has become a major problem that affects the national capital during the months of October to December on an annual basis. The Aam Aadmi government has made several attempts over the years to control the difficult situation, like introducing an odd-even system of personal vehicles to reduce the traffic on roads, strict laws against construction dealers to keep the sites covered up so that the dust does not mix with the air. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the air quality in the national capital will start getting better once the neighbouring states stop the process of burning stubble.

Delhi’s smog tower

Earlier last month, Delhi’s Connaught Place area got installed with a 24-metre high smog tower. It was Delhi’s first such tower and it is designed to clean 1000 cubic meters of air within a one-kilometre radius per second. The smog tower is equipped with 40 fans and 5000 air filters, through which it pulls in polluted air and releases filtered air. The smog tower project costs almost Rs 24 crore and has 10 thousand filters installed to filter out different sizes of pollutants. The height of the tower to maintain its aerodynamic flow and not allow the cleaned air to be mixed with the polluted air.

