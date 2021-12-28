Arvind Kejriwal Writes To PM Modi On Delhi Doctors' Strike; Condemns ‘police Brutality’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his concern over the doctors' strike in Delhi on Tuesday. In the letter, CM Kejriwal has brought forth PM Modi the ill-treatment of the protesting doctors at the hands of the police. Underlining that it was the doctors, who had put their lives at stake in the past 1-1.5 years of COVID-19 to treat those who had contracted the virus, the Delhi CM added before the PM that it was 'sad' to see the attitude of the police towards them.

"For the last one month, doctors of Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohiya and various other renowned hospitals are on strike owing to the counselling of NEET-PG being deferred. It is sad that in spite of so much struggle the Centre is not giving in to the demands of the resident doctors. But what is sadder is the way the police treated them - thrashed them," CM Kejriwal said in the letter addressed to PM Modi.

"Please hold NEET-PG counselling soon"

CM Kejriwal further said to PM Modi in the letter, "The counselling of NEET-PG being deferred is not only affecting the future of the doctors but is also bringing about a shortage of doctors in the hospitals, which increases the work pressure on the working doctors. I, therefore, request you to urge the government to hold NEET-PG counselling as soon as possible."

Outlining that the cases of COVID-19 are again on a rise in the country, CM Kejriwal put forth PM Modi the question- 'If doctors are on a strike, how are we going to fight the virus?'. He added that the 'need of the hour' is for the doctors to stay inside the hospitals and treat the patients instead of struggling on the roads.

केंद्र के डॉक्टर कई दिनों से हड़ताल पर हैं। इन्होंने कोरोना में अपनी जान की बाज़ी लगाकर सेवा की। कोरोना फिर बढ़ रहा है। इन्हें अस्पताल में होना चाहिए, ना कि सड़कों पर



इन पर जो पुलिस बर्बरता की गई, हम उसकी कड़ी निंदा करते हैं। PM साहिब इनकी माँगे जल्द मानें। PM को मेरा पत्र pic.twitter.com/yE5waHecAz — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 28, 2021

Doctors-Police tiff in Delhi

It is pertinent to mention here that a large number of resident doctors are protesting in Delhi over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling. During a protest on Monday, there was a clash between the police and the doctors on the road at ITO. Visuals from ITO show both male and female doctors manhandled by the police force.

Thereafter, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) released a statement in which it expressed shock at the 'sheer display of unprovoked brute force' by Delhi police on their colleagues who have been protesting in Delhi and many other states since the last month, with their demand for the immediate declaration of NEET PG 2021 counselling schedule.

"However the lathi-charge on our resident doctors and manhandling of many female residents by the male police personnel during their peaceful demonstration is a pathetic display of the shameless attitude of the authorities, who we could believe would stoop so low,” it said in a statement, calling for a complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on December 29.

Image: PTI/@Aishe_Ghosh