Arvind Kejriwal Writes To PM Modi, Requests To Open Vaccination For All Amid COVID Surge

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to do away with the phased system of vaccination, so that it is available for all citizens, irrespective of their age or health condition. Besides this, he sought relaxation on the opening of new vaccination centres. Putting out his points, he claimed, "If the conditions for opening new vaccination centres are relaxed and vaccination is opened for all, then Delhi Govt will be able to vaccinate all citizens of Delhi within 3 months."

"In the battle against Corona, the Centre has cooperated with the Delhi government at every step. I hope that you will consider these points so that Corona can be fought effectively, " he added in the letter. READ | COVID-19 restrictions in Maha not in interest of people: AAP

As per reports, PM Modi is to interact with the Chief Minister of all the States and the Union Territories via video conference on April 8.

COVID tally in Delhi

In the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded 4,033 fresh cases and 21 deaths, swelling its cumulative figure to 6,76,414 and death toll to 11,081.

On Friday, in an attempt to bring the situation under control, Kejriwal had held a press conference in which he had put out measures that he, along with the others decided in a review meeting earlier in the day. Among the measures were- strict following of containment steps, improved hospital management and ramped up vaccination drive. He had also ruled out the chances of another lockdown.

Pushing the public to follow containment steps, the CM had stated, "When it comes to containment steps, the government cannot do much, it is for the people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, which includes wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing at all times and washing hands with soap at regular intervals."

Outlining that hospital management and vaccination drive are the two main areas of focus for the government, he had said that the government is leaving no stone unturned to provide those infected a seat in a hospital and there, the best medical facility, along with appropriate treatment.

(Credit-ANI/TWITTER/PIXABAY)