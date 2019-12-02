Sena's Sawant Demands Probe Into Hegde's 'Rs 40,000 Cr' Claim; Cites Credibility As BJP MP

Reacting to BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde’s sensational claim, Shiv Sena MP and former Union Minister Arvind Sawant on Monday requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to initiate a probe to ascertain whether Devendra Fadnavis had diverted the state’s money worth Rs.40,000 crore to the Centre. He contended that Hegde’s statement could not be taken lightly as he was a BJP parliamentarian. Moreover, Sawant remarked that if Fadnavis had indeed done such a thing, then he and his party would have to face the consequences. The Shiv Sena MP observed that this act was nothing but treachery with Maharashtra.

Arvind Sawant opined, “This is being said by a BJP MP. If this decision has really been taken, then I will appeal to honourable Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to initiate a probe into this. The second thing is that the person who was the Chief Minister yesterday is the leader of opposition today. If this has been done, then he and his party have committed treachery with Maharashtra. It is stabbing the common man in the back. Do you know what the situation of the farmers is today? In such a situation, the Maharashtra government is thinking of helping them. If this step has been taken by them, after all, he is an MP. Whether this statement is true or false can be answered only by Devendra Fadnavis. His statement should come.”

'Treachery with Maharashtra'

He added, “If this has been done, then it is a sin and he and his party will have to suffer the consequences. The people of Maharashtra will see that there was so much sin in their mind. The Centre does not do any favour. It is ours. It is the money of the people of Maharashtra. They do not have the right to send back the money. The new government will take a call on this. If this sin has been committed, any amount of condemnation would be less. This is treachery with Maharashtra.”

Fadnavis denies allegation

Earlier, Hegde had claimed that there was a special purpose for Fadnavis forming the government in Maharashtra despite lacking the numbers. He allegedly said that the Maharashtra CM had access to Rs.40,000 crore which was moved to the Centre to prevent its misuse by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. After this statement generated a lot of criticism, Fadnavis issued an outright denial later in the day. He maintained that he had taken no major policy decision in the period in question.

