Arvind Sawant Makes Poetic And Dire Prediction For BJP's Fate As Maha Opposition

Ahead of the floor-test in Maharashtra Assembly, on Saturday, Former Union Minister and Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant spoke to Republic TV. Speaking about his resignation from the Union Cabinet, he said, "I was told to resign as my party's government was going to be formed in the state, so I did. I don't think that's a big deal. We are Shiv Sainiks of venerable Balasaheb. We have grown up learning his values. He helped me to become who I am. What else do I want?"

'Happiest about a Chief Minister from Thackeray family'

The Sena leader continued and said, "I did it for the party and now after it's done, I am very happy because what I wished for is done. Firstly, a government is formed and the thing I am happiest about is a Chief Minister from the Thackeray family. Our party leader Uddhav Thackeray has become the Chief Minister. Speaking about BJP's role as an opposition in the government, he said, "The flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long, the process has started, everyone will come to know in the upcoming elections in various states as well."

NCP to pick Maharashtra Dy CM after Dec 22

Earlier on Saturday, NCP leader Praful revealed that the decision to pick a Deputy Chief Ministerial candidate will be done only after December 22. While speaking to reporters, outside Vidhan Bhavan, he said that the decision will be taken after the winter session in Nagpur which will be held from December 16 to December 21. The floor test of the Maha Vikas Aghadi with its total strength of 154 members is currently underway in Maharashtra.

Uddhav takes oath as 1st Thackeray CM

The Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is the first member of the Thackeray clan to hold a Chief ministerial position took oath at 6:40 PM on November 30 at Shivaji Park after being unanimously selected as the Maha Vikas Aghadi leader. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session, including Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56), while the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress).

