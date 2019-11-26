Arvind Sawant: 'We Will Go To Governor And Will Give Our Proposal To Form Maha Govt'

Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant on Tuesday said that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to submit their proposal to form the government in Maharashtra. His statement comes after BJP leader Devendra Fadanavis submitted his resignation as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The Governor has asked Fadnavis to remain as caretaker CM till alternate arrangements are made.

In a huge setback to the newly formed BJP-led government in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra after NCP leader Ajit Pawar allegedly offered his resignation from the post of Deputy Chief Minister. NCP has refused to comment on Ajit Pawar's resignation.

SC order on floor test

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, has ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday - November 27, at 5 PM. The apex court has also asked for no secret ballot to be used for casting votes. The Supreme Court has also stated that a Protem Speaker must be appointed immediately and that he will hold the floor test on Wednesday. A Special Assembly session on November 27 has been called to administer the oath to all MLAs prior to the floor test at 5 PM which will be telecasted live.

'We are 162'

On Monday in a massive announcement, 162 MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP took an oath of allegiance at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, stating that they 'will not succumb to BJP' and will remain with the Maha Vikas Aghadi. BJP has slammed the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena for insulting all the MLAs and the voters of the state by making them take an oath in a private gathering. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLAs are still holed in Lemon Tree Hotel, Congress MLAs are in JW Marriott and NCP MLAs are in Grand Hyatt Hotel. The Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena are currently holding a joint MLA meeting ahead at Hotel Sofitel.

