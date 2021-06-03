Arvind Subramanian Joins Brown University As Senior Fellow After Quitting Ashoka

Former Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Arvind Subramanian is all set to join Brown University in the United States. He is going to join as a senior fellow at the Watson Institute for International & Public Affairs at Brown University, an institute, which as per its profile, 'seeks to promote a more peaceful world through research, teaching & public engagement.'

School of Open Learning Goldman Professor of International Studies and Director, Center for Contemporary South Asia, Brown University, Ashutosh Varshney took to his official Instagram account to announce the good news. "Delighted to announce that on July 1, Arvind Subramanian will join the BrownUniversity as a senior fellow at Watson Institute, in partnership with South Asia Brown," he wrote. He further added, "We greatly- greatly look forward to his teaching and intellectual affiliation with us," and concluded the post by welcoming the professor.

Subramanian will be joining Brown University months after he resigned from Ashoka University’s faculty in March, after political scientist Pratap Bhanu Mehta’s exit. In a letter written to Ashoka University’s Vice-Chancellor Malabika Sarkar, he had cited the circumstances involving Mehta’s exit as the reason for his resignation and the fact that “Ashoka can no longer provide a space for academic expression and freedom”. He, who happens to be one of the founding directors of Ashoka Center for Economic Policy, had also mentioned back then that he was 'devastated' by Mehta's exit.

Within 2 months of his exit, he took to his Instagram account to inform about his 'sad' exit from Ashoka University and his impending stint at Brown University. “With sadness & sense of opportunity unrealized, I leave Ashoka University. Look forward to new roles at Watson Institute, Brown University as Faculty as Senior Fellow & Center for Global Development as Distinguished Non-Resident Fellow. Hope to continue teaching, researching & engaging on economic development & India”, he wrote.

It is pertinent to mention here that Subramanian is also a visiting lecturer at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and a non-resident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

