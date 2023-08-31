Last Updated:

Arvinder Singh Lovely Appointed Delhi Congress Chief, Succeeds Anil Chaudhary

Arvinder Singh Lovely will take charge as president of the Delhi Congress unit. He replaces Anil Chaudhary. The appointment was announced Thursday.

Swapnanil Chatterjee
Congress Delhi President Arvinder Singh Lovely with Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Congress Delhi President Arvinder Singh Lovely with Rahul Gandhi. | Image: X


Arvinder Singh Lovely has been appointed chief of the Delhi unit of the Congress. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge made the appointment on Thursday, August 31. Lovely, a former minister in the Sheila Dikshit government, will now lead the party in the national capital. Lovely had switched to the BJP in 2017, only to return to the Congress a few months after leaving the party.

The party has expressed its gratitude towards the outgoing Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Anil Chaudhary, for his contributions. This announcement was made via a statement from AICC General Secretary in-charge, KC Venugopal.

