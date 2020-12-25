Arya Rajendran, 21-year-old Undergraduate Student, Becomes Mayor Of Thiruvananthapuram

The Left Democratic Front during their district secretariat meet today has announced their Mayor for Thiruvananthapuram and by their move has made the nation talking. The party has chosen a 21-year-old undergraduate mathematics student Arya Rajendran as the next mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, a seat which was reserved for a woman in 2020 local body elections by the Election Commission. The move has made it to national headlines and many influencers in social media are hailing it.

Before the elections, LDF had named OG Oleena who contested in Kunnkuzhi ward and S Pushpalatha from Nedungad ward as the party's possible mayoral candidate. But, it looks like luck and responsibility of the State's capital corporation is destined to be on the shoulders of a young vicenarian. Pushpalatha was defeated by BJP candidate Ajith Kumar by 184 votes and OG Oleena was defeated by UDF candidate Mary Pushpam A by 469 votes, giving the Left little option to look for an experienced woman leader.

Arya, the CPI(M) candidate who stood at Mudavanmugal ward for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation had defeated UDF candidate Sreekala by a margin of 549 votes and this selection had come as a surprise for her but she told the local media that she will take up the responsibility given by the party. Two other women who won in the corporation— Jameela Sreedharan who won from Peroorkada and Gayathri Nair from Vanchiyur— were also in the preference list. But sources say the party went for the youngest among the fair gender.

Meanwhile, her name has gone places and many in Twitter town are taking note. Actress and Producer Parul Yadav tweeted, "Kerala has always been a matriarchal society also known as Marumakkathayam. No surprise that history has been created by #AryaRajendran becoming the youngest mayor ever #WomanPower #GenderEquality (sic)"

When asked about managing studies and the responsibility of being the first citizen of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, she said she will be able to manage it smoothly. The selection has sent a big wave of enthusiasm among the Students Federation of India (SFI) cadres as well as the young Mayor nominee is the committee member of the youth movement. Arya, a daughter of an electrician is all set to take on the responsibility of a corporation where made a clear majority with 51 seats with the main opposition as the BJP with 35 members, the political acumen of this young woman is likely to be weighed from near, far and wide.

