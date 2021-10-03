Aryan Khan, 2 Others Remanded To Police Custody; Video Of Seizure In Drug Case Accessed

After the Killa court remanded Aryan Khan and two others to police custody, Republic Media Network on Sunday accessed exclusive video of seizure from the accused. As can be seen in the video, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of Charas, 22 pills of MDMA (Ecstacy), and Rs 1.33 lakh worth of Indian currency.

'Incriminating evidence recovered'

The development comes after NCB on Saturday busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. The two-night party aboard the cruise ship allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was busted by the NCB after an eight-hour-long operation. Eight including Aryan Khan were detained. After a 15-hour-long interrogation, the detainees were put under official arrest.

Of the eight, three- Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were produced before the Killa court on October 3 and were remanded police custody till October 4. The other five-Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, and Vikrant Chhokar - will be produced before the Court on October 4.

NCB during the hearing on Sunday said, "An intelligence operation was carried in a cruise that departed from Mumbai for Goa. 22 officers got inside the argument, and conducted raids shocking to know that starting from 10 am till 2 AM in the night recovery is 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 23 grams of charas, 22 pills MDMA, and 1.33 lakhs INR." It added, "8 persons apprehended, three are before you. Others will be produced before the court in a day or two." NCB claimed that incriminating chats had been recovered, and highlighted the need for further probe. " Custodial interrogation is required," said NCB, seeking Aryan and others' custody for two more days.

Arrest Memo of Aryan Khan accessed

Earlier in the day, Republic had accessed the memo of arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. In the memo of arrest, NCB superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh affirmed the official placement of Aryan Khan "s/o Shah Rukh Khan" under arrest for the involvement of consumption, sell and purchase of contraband punishable under NDPS act.

The arrest has been made under sections 20(b), 27, and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The NCB also seized "13 gram of cocaine, 5 gram of MD, 21 grams of Charas and 22 pills of MDMA (Ecstacy) and Rs 1.33 lakh at International Cruise Terminal, Green Gate Mumbai on 02.10.2021 in NCB Crime No. 94/2021."