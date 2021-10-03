Aryan Khan Arrested: Inside Footage Of Premium Cruise Ship That Was Raided By NCB

In a major development in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday. The agency detained eight people on Saturday after raiding a high-profile drug party aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai in which drugs such as MD, Cocaine, Hashish were found seized following which the detainees were brought to NCB's office in Mumbai.

As per NCB, three grams of cocaine, 22 MDMA pills, 21 grams of Charam and five grams MD have been recovered. The accused will be produced before the Killa court in Mumbai around 7 pm.

Republic accesses visuals of Mumbai-Goa cruise ship

In the exclusive visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship can be seen stationed at the coast. According to reports, two high-profile rave parties were taking place aboard the ship.

Aryan Khan arrested

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was placed under arrest on Sunday at 2 pm for the involvement of consumption, sell and purchase of contraband. He has been reported in connection with the seizure of 5 gm MD, 13-gram cocaine, 21-gram Charas and 22 pills of MDMA, and Rs 1.33 lakh cash.

According to sources, Advocate Satish Maneshinde will represent Aryan Khan in a Mumbai court. He along with members of Shah Rukh Khan's legal team has already arrived at the Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Notably, Maneshinde had also represented Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case that came to light following Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise.

NCB chief SN Pradhan speaking to the Republic said that the recent raid could expose bigger cartel. "This is only the beginning of the whole process (probe). The investigation might lead us to many other conclusions and directions. We are keeping our investigation open. Already, Delhi connection found. It could be Delhi, Mumbai or multiple places," he said. He also said that the 'sinister darknet' connection is also being explored.