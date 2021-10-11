Aryan Khan Arrested: Court Asks NCB To File Reply, Bail Hearing Slated For Oct 13

Aryan Khan's bail was denied by the Killa Court on October 8 which cited that his plea was 'not maintainable'. The metropolitan magistrate's court denied bail to the eight accused, who were arrested under various sections of the NDPS Act in connection with the alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He is currently serving his 14-day judicial custody in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. Two women accused-- Munmun Dhamecha and Nupur have been sent to Byculla jail while six men accused including SRK's son have been sent to the Arthur road until they receive bail from the Sessions court.