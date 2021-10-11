Aryan Khan Arrested: Court Asks NCB To File Reply, Bail Hearing Slated For Oct 13

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Shutterstock
Aryan Khan's bail hearing has been slated for Wednesday. He will continue to stay in Arthur Road jail till his next hearing.
Court will hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Wednesday, 2.45PM.
After NCB's 7-day request, the court has asked the agency to file its reply in the Aryan Khan case by Wednesday.
The NCB has sought 7 days time to file a reply in the Aryan Khan case. "Their bail will affect our investigation. If not one week, at least give 2-3 days," NCB requests court.
Aryan Khan's senior counsel Amit Desai argues begins arguments says, 'bail does not stop the investigation'. He adds, "Case is not that complicated. The fact on record is that Aryan is the first person without any recovery of materials."
Aryan Khan's bail hearing has commenced. Maneshinde opens arguments says Magistrate Court has rejected our application calling it 'not maintainable'.
Aryan Khan's bail hearing will take place before the Special NDPS court judge V.V. Patil. The bench has assembled.
Kangana Ranaut was among those to react, expressing displeasure over the support that Aryan Khan was receiving. In her latest post, the actor drew parallels with how Jackie Chan had apologised when his son was arrested in a drug case.
Drugs-on-cruise case | Accused Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde says, "It is natural that if bail application is rejected by a court, we move to the higher court. We've filed the bail application here (Special NDPS court in Mumbai). Hearing is likely to take place today." pic.twitter.com/hUseB4ZbMo— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021
On October 11, Aryan Khan filed his bail plea in the Special NDPS court in Mumbai. Senior counsel Amit Desai will appear for Aryan Khan. Advocate Satish Maneshinde who argued for Aryan in the Killa court will also be present.
Aryan Khan's bail was denied by the Killa Court on October 8 which cited that his plea was 'not maintainable'. The metropolitan magistrate's court denied bail to the eight accused, who were arrested under various sections of the NDPS Act in connection with the alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He is currently serving his 14-day judicial custody in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. Two women accused-- Munmun Dhamecha and Nupur have been sent to Byculla jail while six men accused including SRK's son have been sent to the Arthur road until they receive bail from the Sessions court.
On October 3, the NCB busted a high-profile party on a cruise ship that was en route from Mumbai to Goa. The party allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was busted by the NCB after an eight-hour-long operation. Cocaine, hashish, MD, and other drugs were recovered, and eight people, including Aryan Khan, were detained.