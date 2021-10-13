Last Updated:

Aryan Khan Bail Plea Hearing Live Updates: NCB Likely To Oppose Bail Plea Of SRK's Son

Aryan Khan was remanded for 14-day judicial custody by the magistrate court earlier on October 7, later his bail plea was denied in the Mumbai drug bust case.

Bhavyata Kagrana
12:28 IST, October 13th 2021
Mumbai Drugs Bust Case: Customs Dept serves notice to Cordelia Cruises

Ahead of the bail plea hearing of Aryan Khan, the Customs Department revoked the provisional permit of Cordelia Cruises which is involved in the high-profile drug bust case in Mumbai. The action was taken by the Department after the Cordelia Cruises management failed to submit documents from the Directorate General of Shipping. 

The Customs also hit out at the Cordelia Cruises firm and said that it had failed to comply.

 

11:39 IST, October 13th 2021
Aryan Khan bail hearing: SRK's Manager Puja Dadlani receives permission to enter courtroom

SRK’s Manager Puja Dadlani who is seen with the Bollywood superstar most often filed an application before the special NDPS court, with a request to allow her in the court for hearing as Aryan’s representative.

Application has been allowed by the court, post which she entered inside the courtroom.

11:26 IST, October 13th 2021
Aryan Khan's bail plea expected to be heard in the afternoon

A junior lawyer informed the court that the Additional Solicitor General - the seniormost law officer for the Centre in the State is appearing in this matter however he is caught up in High Court. The court has sought a reply from the Advocate which is accepted by the junior presenter.

11:15 IST, October 13th 2021
Aryan Khan bail plea: Hearing begins, NCB seeks more time to reply

The hearing for SRK's son Aryan Khan's bail plea began in the Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust case on Wednesday. In the latest update, advocate Satish Maneshinde sought NCB's reply while the drug-controller has requested some more time. The NCB has been granted the request for more time.

11:08 IST, October 13th 2021
Senior Advocate Amit Desai to present Aryan Khan for bail plea

In the latest update, the October 13 bail application of SRK's son will be heard before Special Judge VV Patil. Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Amit Desai who had defended Salman Khan in 2015 will also represent Aryan Khan in the Mumbai Drug Bust case. NCB is expected to oppose the bail of fearing disturbances in the ongoing investigation.

11:04 IST, October 13th 2021
Aryan Khan says Whatsapp Chats being used to trap him in Mumbai Cruise Ship Drug Case

While claiming that there is no evidence against him, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in his bail application purported that his WhatsApp chats are being allegedly used to trap him in the Mumbai Cruise Ship Drug Case. A special Mumbai court is all set to hear the bail plea of the main accused. Earlier, the magistrate court had rejected his bail and remanded Khan for 14-day judicial custody. Currently, Aryan Khan is lodged in Arthur Road Jail

10:49 IST, October 13th 2021
NCB likely to oppose Aryan Khan's bail plea in Mumbai drug bust case

The Mumbai special court is all set to hear the bail plea of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai Cruise drug bust case. In the last hearing, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had requested for seven days time to file a reply in the case involving Aryan Khan, after which the court had scheduled the next hearing for October 13. 

Sources informed that in today's hearing NCB is likely to oppose the bail plea. Earlier, the drug controller had said that 'investigation will be hindered' if bail is provided to Aryan Khan and other accused. Apart from Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been arrested and others including Bollywood producer Imtiyaz Khatri are under interrogation. 

The case dates back to October 2 when the NCB had busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. The party allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was busted after an eight-hour operation. Cocaine, Hashish, MDMA, and other drugs were recovered, and eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, and Vikrant Chhokar, were arrested. 

