Aryan Khan Case: Cited In Extortion Claim Against Sameer Wankhede, Sam D'Souza Moves HC

Sam D'souza, whose name had cropped up in connection with alleged extortion surrounding the Mumbai drugs bust case, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail and protection against arrest.

Last month, independent NCB witness Prabhakar Sail had claimed that he had overheard NCB witness KP Gosavi and Sam D'Souza discussing a Rs 25 crore deal in relation to the drugs-on-cruise case. He alleged that the deal was later settled down to 18 crores, of which, Rs 8 crore was to be paid to Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

In his application for bail, D'Souza alleged that Kiran Gosavi had taken Rs 50 lakh from Pooja Dadlani through his bodyguard Prabhakar Sail to remove Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan from the Cordelia cruise ship situation as no drugs were recovered from him.

"Kiran Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail are fraud and main conspirators in the said case. The applicant (Sam D'Souza) saw Kiran Gosavi had saved mobile number as SW2, thereby showing that he was connected with top NCB officials, however, the truecaller pop up the name of Prabhakar Sail."

D'Souza claimed that he recovered the money from Gosavi and returned it to Pooja Dadlani through her husband after Aryan Khan was arrested. He also claimed to have written a formal complaint against Gosavi, one Sunil Patil and Sail.

"The applicant is an innocent person who has nothing to do with the alleged offence and he is falsely implicated by Prabhakar Sail," the bail letter claimed.

On October 28, Kiran Gosavi was sent to 8-day police custody in connection with a 2018 cheating case. He was booked under section 465 and section 468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly forging several documents and using them in multiple places.