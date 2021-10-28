Aryan Khan Case Informant Kiran Gosavi Sent To 8-day Police Custody In 2018 Cheating Case

A Pune court has sent Kiran Gosavi to 8-days of police custody in connection with a 2018 cheating case. Based on intelligence inputs, the Pune police had nabbed Gosavi on Thursday in a cheating case and produced him before the court shortly after.

The Pune City Police has added Section 465 and Section 468 of IPC against Gosavi in a case registered against him with Faraskhana Police Station for allegedly forging several documents and using them in multiple places. In 2019, Pune city police had declared him wanted in the case as he went missing and resurfaced only on October 2, police sources said.

Gosavi, who had earlier offered to surrender to the Uttar Pradesh police was turned down citing jurisdiction issue. He was one of the 27 witnesses to the NCB drug cruise raid on October 2 and his bodyguard - Prabhakar Sail (also a witness) has accused him of allegedly demanding Rs 18 crore to let off Aryan Khan - Shah Rukh who Khan's son. Recently, a lookout order was issued against him and 4 police teams were on his tail, the police said.

Who is KP Gosavi? What has he been accused of?

KP Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali were two of the 27 independent witnesses who were part of the NCB raid led by Zonal director Sameer Wankhede on October 2. KP Gosavi, who had taken a 'selfie' with Aryan Khan after his arrest and escorted Aryan to the NCB office was also allegedly spotted arranging a phone call between Aryan and someone at the NCB office on October 2.

NCP minister Nawab Malik alleged that NCB was in cahoots with BJP in the Mumbai cruise drug bust - citing independent witnesses Manish Bhanushali and KP Gosavi's BJP links.

Moreover, Gosavi's personal bodyguard - Prabhakar Sail - alleged that he heard Gosavi and another person, identified as Sam D'Souza, talking about an Rs 18 crore deal in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. He said that out of the 18 crores, Rs 8 crore was supposed to be given to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. He also shared a clip that showed Gosavi reportedly recording audio of Aryan Khan. Both Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede have refuted the extortion claims, while NCB is questioning Wankhede on it. Aryan Khan's counsel has also distanced itself from all allegations against the duo.