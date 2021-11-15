Sam D'Souza, whose name had surfaced in connection with alleged extortion surrounding the Mumbai drugs bust case spoke exclusively to the Republic Media Network. This comes after Prabhakar Sail, the bodyguard of NCB witness KP Gosavi levelled serious allegations against D'Souza. Sail claimed that he overheard KP Gosavi make a pay-off deal with Sam D'Souza in order to release Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Sam D'Souza has denied all allegations and said that they are baseless. In addition, D'Souza has also claimed that he did not know anyone. Sam D'Souza has also stated that a person - Sunil Patil called him following which he got in contact with KP Gosavi.

"Since first day everything he has mentioned in the affidavit and everything what I've said is eventually turning out to be true. Eventually, the truth will come out," said Sam D'Souza.

In addition, he also displayed his complaint copy from November 2 and has claimed that Kiran Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail are frauds and main conspirators in the said case. In his complaint, D'Souza has also alleged that Kiran Gosavi has saved Prabhakar Sail's number as 'Sameer Wankhede 2', thereby indicating that he was connected with the top NCB official. Sam D'Souza further claimed that he is being threatened and people are calling him from various numbers.

"Sunil Patil is trying to contact my friends and find out my whereabouts. I received a call from Sunil Patil who told me that Kiran Gosavi is not picking up the call. He told me to go there and find out what happened. As soon as I reached I got to know that Aryan Khan has been arrested. Gosavi told me that they need to talk to the manager," he said. "I had no idea about the conspiracy or the extortion. Sunil Patil is sitting in Ahmedabad and coordinating," alleged Sam D'Souza.

NCB's drug bust off Mumbai coast

On October 2, NCB busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF. According to NCB officials, these people, along with about 1,200 people on board the ship, were heading to the deep sea for a sundowner party. Eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB. As of date, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on nine independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi.