Aryan Khan Case: New Witness Alleges Prabhakar Sail Misused Details; 'I'm Not Sam D'Souza'

A case has been registered against an independent witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case, Prabhakar Sail, who alleged extortion charges against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. A person named Hainik Bafna has alleged that Sail used his Whatsapp picture and mobile numbers, and presented him as Sam D'Souza.

In a police complaint at Palghar police station, Hainik Bafna stated that he met Prabhakar Sail a few months back. "My name is not Sam D'Souza. I have no relation with 38 lakhs transaction or any kind of deal," he said.

NCB Witness Prabhakar denies any foul play in allegations against Sameer Wankhede

Independent witness Prabhakar Sail, who was the personal bodyguard of KP Gosavi, on Tuesday stated that he fears for his family's safety after he levelled extortion allegations against Sammer Wankhede. He asserted that he is innocent and has had no criminal charges against him in the past 40 years.

Explaining the cash flow to his account, Sail said that, "On September 6, I received Rs 5,000 for my child's birthday, and earlier on August 20, I got Rs 10,000 as it was my wife's birthday." He added that he does regular jobs that pay him monthly wages.

"I am a common man who lives on the salary earned from my work, " he said adding that he has no connection with any leader.

Allegations against Wankhede

On Sunday, Prabhakar Sail alleged that he overheard talks between KP Gosavi and Sam D'Souza to drop a case against Aryan Khan in return for Rs 25 crore. The deal was settled for Rs 18 crore, of which Rs 8 crore was supposed to be paid to Sameer Wankhede, he alleged.

In an affidavit filed by Sail, he alleged that the NCB Zonal Director and the independent witnesses were trying to extort money in the case. In reply, both NCB and Sammer Wankhede denied the claim.

