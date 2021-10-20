Aryan Khan Moves Bombay HC For Bail; Plea Likely To Be Mentioned On Thursday

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's legal team has filed a bail application in the Bombay High Court. The bail plea is likely to be mentioned on Thursday before Justice Nitin Sambre. Munmun Dhamecha has also filed for bail. This development comes after the Special NDPS court rejected Aryan's bail application in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case.

The court also rejected the bail of his two companions, Arbaaz Merchant and Dhamecha. According to the bail order copy accessed by Republic, the bail plea of all three accused stands rejected. "Accordingly, Bail applications are disposed of," the order said.

#DrugsNotCool | Aryan Khan's bail plea likely to be mentioned tomorrow in Bombay High Court before Justice Nitin Sambre

Earlier in the day, the Narcotics Control Bureau had submitted WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan in the NDPS court in which drugs-related conversations allegedly between Aryan Khan and a 'debut actress' were found.

The NCB had accused Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun of being part of an international drug trafficking racket. The anti-drug agency also alleged foreign transactions.

"I have shown the Whatsapp chat, and in this Whatsapp chat, there is a specific referring of bulk quantity (of drugs). There are other Whatsapp chats I don't want to reveal in the open court but there is an exchange of foreign transactions which refers to hard drugs. The chats, if seen minutely, it will be known why the investigation is important and releasing these accused will influence the probe in the case," ASG Anil Singh had argued in an earlier hearing.

NCB makes strong case in its reply on Aryan Khan's bail plea

Opposing the bail plea, the NCB in a reply stated to the court that both Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant had travelled on the cruise with 'common intent' of drug consumption. The anti-drug agency informed that accused no 1 (Aryan Khan) used to procure drugs from Accused 2 (Merchant) from whose possession Charas was recovered.

The NCB further informed the court that two of the drug peddlers that supplied drugs to SRK's son and Arbaaz had been arrested in possession of drugs. "It was also found that the suppliers were part of a larger drug nexus and the violations under Section 29 of the IPC cannot be ruled out," the agency said, adding that Aryan was in touch with some foreign nationals who were allegedly part of international drugs racket.

Mumbai cruise drugs bust

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by NCB on October 3 for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs. The trio is currently in judicial custody. While Shah Rukh Khan's son and Arbaaz Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road jail, Dhamecha is lodged at Byculla prison. They have been booked for offences under sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act.