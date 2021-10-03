Aryan Khan, Others Arrested By NCB: All We Know About Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust Case

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested by the NCB in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. Other seven detained in the case have also been placed under arrest by the agency after 15-hour-long interrogation. They have been booked under section 27 of the NDPS (NDPS) Act.
Aryan Khan and others were detained by NCB following the raid at a high-profile drug party aboard Cordelia cruise off the Mumbai coast on Saturday night. The detainees were brought to the Mumbai office of NCB following which they were arrested after interrogation.
Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust: Here's what we know so far
- Aryan Khan, seven others have been arrested by NCB.
- They have been booked under section 27 of the NDPS Act.
- Section 22 of the NDPS Act says - "Anyone who possesses, sells, purchases, transports, or uses any psychotropic substance shall face rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year with fine. The section may become applicable in the present case."
- Section 27 makes consumption of narcotics substances punishable with imprisonment up to 10 years.
- The detainees have been taken for medical tests.
- NCB wants to confront Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant with the drug peddlers.
- The detainees have been asked to hand over their electronic gadgets i.e. mobile phones.
- NCB will be sending the phones for forensic examination.
- Statements have been recorded under section 67 of the NDPS Act — this is voluntary.
- All are being asked to write their statements.
- Organisers of the rave party have been summoned by NCB.
- The accused will be produced in the Magistrate's court around 7 pm on Sunday