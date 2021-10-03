Aryan Khan, Others Arrested By NCB: All We Know About Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust Case

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested by the NCB in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. Other seven detained in the case have also been placed under arrest by the agency after 15-hour-long interrogation. They have been booked under section 27 of the NDPS (NDPS) Act.

Aryan Khan and others were detained by NCB following the raid at a high-profile drug party aboard Cordelia cruise off the Mumbai coast on Saturday night. The detainees were brought to the Mumbai office of NCB following which they were arrested after interrogation.

Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust: Here's what we know so far