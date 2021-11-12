Aryan Khan Records Statement With NCB At Navi Mumbai's RAF Camp In Cruise Drug Case

At the Rapid Action Force (RAF) camp in Navi Mumbai, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on Friday will be interrogated by the NCB's Special Investigation Team (SIT) in relation to the Mumbai Cruise drug bust case, in which he is an accused. Sources have informed Republic that Aryan's legal team has already reached the RAF camp while Shah Rukh Khan's son has reached the RAF camp in Navi Mumbai. After evading summons for quite some time, Aryan Khan finally appeared before the NCB and will be interrogated by Sanjay Kumar Singh, who is the incumbent Deputy Director-General of the NCB and is heading the SIT.

The development comes after the NCB transferred six cases including the controversial Mumbai drug bust case involving Aryan Khan from the agency’s Mumbai Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede to NCB's SIT. The case was transferred keeping in view the allegations of corruption and extortion levelled against Sameer Wankhede.

NCB's SIT takes over probe in Mumbai's Cruise drug bust case

After taking over the probe in Mumbai's drug case, the SIT team visited the Cordelia cruise ship on which an alleged rave party was held on October 2. As per sources, the 15-member SIT team including DDG Sanjay Singh visited the Cordelia Cruise ship. Sameer Wankhede and other officials also accompanied the SIT to the ship docked at Mumbai International Cruise Terminal. During the visit, sources say that the team checked the CCTV cameras and recorded statements of 4-5 witnesses.

The NCB is also going to record the statement of other accused- Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant in the said case.

Prabhakar Sail interrogated in the extortion case, Gosavi, Pooja Dadlani next

Meanwhile, NCB, which is also interrogating the case of extortion in the Cruise drug bust case, has recorded the statement of an independent witness in the case Prabhakar Sail. Next, the NCB is going to interrogate KP Gosavi, another independent witness in the case, who is currently lodged in a Pune jail in relation to a cheating case. Also, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani will be interrogated in relation to the extortion angle of the case.

Prabhakar Sail has accused Gosavi of demanding Rs 18 crore to let off Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, of which Rs 8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede. Sail also alleged that Gosavi had already received Rs 50 lakh in the matter.