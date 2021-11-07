Aryan Khan Skips NCB SIT's Summons; Prabhakar Sail Asked To Appear Before Agency

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan skipped the summons of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) SIT on Sunday citing 'slight fever' as the reason, said NCB official as per ANI reports. After taking over the investigation into the Cordelia Cruise case, the team of Delhi NCB SIT had summoned Aryan Khan for questioning. Sources had informed that the Delhi NCB SIT had asked SRK's son to appear before the agency for questioning before 6 pm on Sunday. However, the agency confirmed that Aryan Khan could not come in for questioning due to a 'slight fever.'

Earlier today, the agency also summoned Aryan's friend and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Achit Kumar for questioning. Both reached the NCB office. As per sources, in the 6 cases that the NCB SIT is investigating, all the accused will be called for questioning. It is expected that SRK's son will be called for interrogation by the NCB SIT on another date.

NCB’s vigilance team has also summoned Prabhakar Sail, who is a witness in the Narcotics Control Bureau case and alleges to be Gosavi's bodyguard, asking him to appear before the NCB tomorrow to record his statement. Earlier, NCB had summoned Sail but he did not appear.

NCB SIT takes over Mumbai drugs bust case

The Bollywood superstar's son was detained by the NCB on October 2 after a drug raid on the Cordelia cruise ship heading for Goa. Following their brief custody at NCB, Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant were remanded to judicial custody at Arthur Road Jail from October 7 while Munmun Dhamecha was sent to Byculla Women's Jail. After 26 days in jail, the Bombay HC on October 28 allowed bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in NCB's cruise drug bust case.

Against the backdrop of the politics surrounding NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, and the personal and political allegations levelled against him by Maharashtra's ruling party NCP, a central team decided to take over the investigation into the Aryan Khan case and 5 other cases being investigated by the team. The development came after a petition was filed by Wankhede before the Bombay High Court stating that the Aryan Khan and Sameer Khan cases should be probed by the central team. As per the NCB, these five cases have nationwide and international connections, and for close coordination with other agencies, the Central Zone team headed by SK Singh will probe them. Apart from taking over investigation in the 6 cases, NCB officials from Delhi are also probing allegations against Sameer Wankhede.