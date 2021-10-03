Aryan Khan, Two Others Arrested In Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust Probe Under Sec 27 Of NDPS Act

In a major development in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a 22-hour-long interrogation. Aryan Khan and two others have been initiated under section 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The three were taken for a medical check-up following which they were brought back to NCB's office. Aryan Khan and others were detained following NCB's raid, which lasted for over eight hours, at a high-profile drug party aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on Saturday. The detainees were brought to NCB's office in Mumbai on Saturday night following which they were arrested after interrogation.

Sources informed Republic TV that the NCB intends to confront Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant with drug peddlers. Further, the arrested persons have also have been asked to hand over their electronic gadgets including their mobile phones. The phones will be sent for forensic examination, sources added. Meanwhile, sources also revealed that the organisers of the rave party aboard the cruise ship have been summoned by the NCB.

Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust: NCP chief speaks to Republic

Sharing details on busting a high-profile drug party, which included the seizure of Cocaine, Hashish, MD, on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa, NCB chief SN Pradhan said that in operation was a result of around two-week 'painstaking' probe. "This was a painstaking investigation. It started with the gathering of inputs over 2 weeks. When the intelligence was confirmed about these activities going on, we went ahead with the operation," NCB chief said. Pradhan said that this case can have links with other cartel. "This is just the beginning since it could have other conclusions, so we are keeping the investigating apparatus ready," he said.