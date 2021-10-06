Aryan Khan's Arrest: NCB Slams 'retaliatory' Allegations; Lists 4 Post-cruise Drug Busts

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)'s Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh and Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede refuted allegations being levelled against the Central agency. Speaking to the media, the officials called the allegations against the NCB 'baseless' and claimed that they may have been made in retaliation to 'earlier actions' carried out by NCB.

"The NCB's procedure has been and will continue to be legally transparent and unbiased," said Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh and Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in the press briefing where they gave a full status update on the Mumbai cruise ship drug bust which has witnessed the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

The clarification comes after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said that Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan's arrest in the cruise drug bust is a 'forgery'. Malik, whose son-in-law is subject of a 1000-page chargesheet by the NCB and was arrested earlier this year for possession of drugs, added, "For the last one month, the information was being circulated to crime reporters that the next target is actor Shah Rukh Khan."

Follow-up operations in cruise drug bust case

NCB's Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh and Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede also gave a brief on the follow-up operations carried out after the cruise drug bust, which they said was carried out based on a specific input. As per the information given by NCB officials the following follow-up operations were carried out by the Central agency:-

October 4

Operation 1- Based on the preliminary interrogation of the accused Mohak Jaswal, a team of NCB Mumbai conducted a raid at Jogeshwari and intercepted one person with 2.5 grams+ of ecstasy & 54.3 gram (commercial quantity) of Mephedrone in his possession.

Operation 2- On the preliminary interrogation of the accused Ishmeet Singh Chadha, a follow-up operation was launched at Goregaon, Mumbai by the team of NCB Mumbai and intercepted one namely Shreyas Surendra Nair along with a small quantity of Charas.

Operation 3- NCB Mumbai intercepted Manish Rajgaria who was invited as a guest in the ship and recovered a small quantity of Hydroponic Weed. NCB Mumbai also arrested one Avin Sahu who sailed in the Ship/Cruise Cordelia on consumption charges.

October 5

Operation 4- A team of NCB, Mumbai arrested four persons namely Gopal Jee Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal, and Bhaskar Arora who are belonging to an Event Management Company.

Operation 5- Further, NCB Mumbai intercepted Achit Kumar with a small quantity of Hydroponic Weed @ Multi strain Cannabis at Powai, Mumbai on 05.10.2021.

'In total four follow-up seizures have been affected after the seizure from the Cruise. Investigation of the case is in progress,' NCB said in the press briefing.

Full statement by NCB on Mumbai cruise ship drug bust & Aryan Khan's arrest:

On the specific information, the team of NCB Mumbai raided at International Cruise Terminal, Green Gate Mumbai & Cordilia Cruise ship on 02.10.2021 and intercepted 8 persons namely Vikrant Chhokar, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Arbaaz A Merchant, Aryan Khan, Mohak Jaswal, Munmun Dhamecha and Nupur Satija on the spot along with various drugs like Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed & MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000/- along with few suspects.

Based on the preliminary interrogation of the accused Mohak Jaswal, a team of NCB Mumbai conducted a raid at Jogeshwari and intercepted one person namely Abdul Kadir Shaikh with Ecstasy & commercial quantity of Mephedrone in his possession on 03.10.2021.

Based on the preliminary interrogation of the accused Ishmeet Singh Chadha, a follow up operation was launched at Goregaon, Mumbai by the team of NCB Mumbai and intercepted one namely Shreyas Surendra Nair along with small quantity of Charas on 04.10.2021.

Further, in follow-up operations NCB Mumbai intercepted Manish Rajgaria who was invited as guest in the ship and recovered small quantity of Hydroponic Weed/Multi strain Cannabis. NCB Mumbai also arrested one Avin Sahu who sailed in the Ship/Cruise Cordelia on consumption charges on 04.10.2021.

Further, in follow-up, a team of NCB, Mumbai arrested four persons namely Gopal Jee Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal & Bhaskar Arora who are belonging from an Event Management Company on 05.10.2021.

In follow-up operation, NCB Mumbai intercepted Achit Kumar with small quantity Hydroponic Weed/Multi strain Cannabis at Powai, Mumbai on 05.10.2021.

All the Seizure Memos (Panchnamas) were drawn as per the provisions established by the Law.

The following individuals were associated as independent witnesses (Panchas):

Details of Panchas:

1) Prabhakar Sail.

2) Kiran Gosavi

3) Manish Bhanushali.

3) Aubrey Gomez.

4) Adil Usmani

5) V Waigankar

6) Aparna Rane

7) Prakash Bahadur

8) Shoib Faiz

9) Muzammil Ibrahim