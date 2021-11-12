As 25 States, UTs Reduce VAT On Petrol & Diesel, Punjab & Ladakh Top In Providing Relief

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday informed that 25 states and Union Territories (UTs) among others in the country have reduced the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel so far following the decision of the Government of India to slash central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and 10 respectively from November 04 midnight.

The Ministry, however, noted that 11 remaining states and UTs have not undertaken any reduction in VAT on Petrol and Diesel. The list includes Maharashtra, National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, the ministry stated.

"In Lakshadweep, the UT government procures Kerala paid VAT Petrol and Diesel. Currently, there is Nil tax on Petrol and Diesel in the UT," the ministry said.

Punjab tops the list in cutting petrol prices

According to the Ministry, following the reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel, Punjab has topped the list in slashing the price of the essential fuels by Rs 16.02 per litre, followed by Rs 13.43 in Ladakh and Karnataka by Rs 13.35.

Set at Rs 82.96, the price of petrol is the cheapest in the Andaman and Nicobar islands. While in Arunachal's Itanagar a litre of petrol is emptying people's pockets by Rs 92.02. Petrol is priced at Rs 117.45 per litre, the highest in the country, in Rajasthan's Jaipur, attracting a VAT of 36% on petrol and 26% on diesel. Mumbai in Maharashtra charges Rs 115.85 for petrol.

Ladakh relieves citizens with lowest diesel price in the country

In the case of diesel, the ministry said that the price has been brought down the most in the Union Territory of Ladakh by Rs 19.61 per litre, followed by Rs 19.49 in Karnataka and Rs 19.08 in Puducherry.

The fuel is cheapest in the Andaman and Nicobar at Rs 77.13 per litre, while in Mizoram's Aizwal the price has been set at Rs 79.55. Jaipur has been charging Rs 108.39 per litre for diesel, the highest, across the country, followed by Andhra Pradesh's Vizag where people are paying Rs 107.48 for the same.

Petrol, Diesel prices remain steady for 9th day

As per a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers, petrol and diesel prices were steady for the eighth consecutive day on November 12 after the Central government cut excise duty on the two fuels to bring retail rates down from record highs.

On November 3, the government reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 10 per litre in order to provide relief to customers who had been hammered by record-high retail fuel costs. Following this, petrol prices were reduced across the country by Rs 5.7 to Rs 6.35 per litre, and diesel prices were reduced by Rs 11.16 to Rs 12.88 on November 4, as oil companies passed on a record fall in excise duty rates to customers.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI