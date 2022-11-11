As 50th Chief Justice Of India DY Chandrachud Turns 63, Some Of His Landmark Judgments

Days before turning 63, Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud took oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India, on November 9, 2022. Justice Chandrachud, who has often called his entry into the world of law 'accidental', followed in the footsteps of his father Yeshwant Vishnu Chandrachud to head the Indian Judiciary. He would be holding the top post for 2 years and 2 days, till November 11, 2024- his 65th birthday.

Passed the baton by former CJI UU Lalit, CJI Chandrachud during his brief interaction with the media outside the Rashtrapati Bhawan had said heading the Indian judiciary was a 'great opportunity and responsibility'. In response to a query as to how he will ensure the trust of people in the judiciary, he said, "I will ensure the trust of citizens not only through words but through my work."

Landmark verdicts CJI Chandrachud was part of

Two days in the coveted chair, CJI Chandrachud, DYC for those in the legal circles, is celebrating his 63rd birthday on Friday. CJI Chandrachud, with an LLB degree from Campus Law Centre and an LLM degree and Doctorate in Juridical Sciences (SJD) from Harvard Law School, USA, practised first in the Bombay High Court and then, in the Supreme Court. Designated a Senior Advocate, and then the Solicitor General of India, he continued in the position till his appointment as a Judge in the Bombay High Court in 2000.

In 2013, he was appointed the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, and in 2016, he was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court. During the six-year-long period leading to his appointment as the Chief Justice of India, Chandrachud was involved in some landmark judgments and is credited for giving 'law a human face'.

Right to Privacy a Fundamental Right - Justice Chandrachud was part of the nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court that on August 24, 2017, in KS Puttaswamy vs Union of India case, ruled that the Right to Privacy as a Fundamental Right protected under the Indian Constitution.

Decriminalisation of Section 377 - He was also a part of the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court that on September 6, 2018, ordered that consensual adult gay sex is not a crime saying sexual orientation is natural and people have no control over it. This paved the way for legal approval and recognition of homosexuality in India.

Sabarimala - Justice Chandrachud was also a part of the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court that on September 28, 2018, stated that the Sabarimala Ayyapa temple's centuries-old practice of denying entry to women of menstruating age was unconstitutional and in violation of their Right to Worship.

Ram Mandir Construction -CJI Chandrachud was also a part of the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court that on November 9, 2019, cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Permanent Commission for Women Officers - The current CJI was also earlier a part of the bench of the Supreme Court that on July 23, 2020, declared that women officers in the Army be granted permanent commissions and command postings, rejecting the Centre's stand of physiological limitations as being based on "sex stereotypes" and "gender discrimination against women".

Twin Tower demolition - Justice Chandrachud was also a part of the two-judge bench of the Supreme Court that on August 31, 2021, upheld a ruling of the Allahabad High court and ordered the demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A of Noida for illegal construction.

Abortion Rights for Unmarried Women - Months before becoming CJI, Justice Chandrachud was also a part of the bench of the Supreme Court that on September 29, 2022, expanded the scope of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and the corresponding rules to include unmarried women for abortion between 20-24 weeks of pregnancy.