As Agnipath Protests Rage, Delhi Police Avers Law & Order Situation 'remains Normal'

As protests continue to intensify across cities over the Centre's military recruitment initiative, the Agnipath scheme, certain organisations on Monday called for a 'Bharat Bandh' coinciding with the ongoing demonstrations demanding the repeal of the scheme. In view of the same, the Delhi police beefed up security across the UT and its bordering regions whereas traffic jams were witnessed in some parts. Apprising on the heightened security measures, Delhi Police told ANI that the situation in the national capital remained normal.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Suman Nalwa said, " All roads, shops, establishments and markets are open here. The situation is normal. We won't tolerate anarchy here. The Police are prepared to tackle anti-social elements who could attempt to vandalise public property. We don't expect any law and order problem to arise here."

Arrangements in place amid reports of groups from other states mulling protests in Delhi

"We had received a few intelligence inputs that some groups from other states have been planning to stage a protest in Delhi. Taking into consideration those intelligence inputs, we made solid security arrangements at the borders," Suman Nalwa added.

Thousands of vehicles were stranded due to security checks at the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Noida entrance points following the Bharat Bandh called by some organisations over the Agnipath military recruiting plan. Police at the national Capital's access points were keeping a close eye on all vehicles to ensure that no Agnipath protesters made it into the city. There was massive traffic congestion on the Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway as well as the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

Congress protests in Delhi against Agnipath, Police's action against MPs

Congress leaders on Monday staged a 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar in the national capital in a show of solidarity for army cadets challenging the 'Agnipath' scheme. Several organisations will organise an unified movement at the protest site, according to Delhi Minister Gopal Rai.

A Congress party delegation will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 5 PM on Monday, June 20. The meeting is being held to bring to the President's notice the 'manhandling of and attacks on Parliamentarians by Delhi Police'. The party has claimed that the Delhi Police's action was 'unprovoked and violated all democratic norms'. Suman Nalwa addressed this matter and said, "I have seen some clips. I don't think that it would be appropriate fro me to comment on it at this moment. Le the law take its course."

(With inputs from ANI)